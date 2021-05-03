5 Cute and Youthful Accessories to Sport This Summer

As summer draws near, you may be starting to give thought to your summer wardrobe. While overhauling your entire wardrobe may not be what you want to do, or in the budget, there are some fabulous cute and youthful accessories that you can embrace. What’s great about accessories is that they can work with your existing wardrobe and simply give it a trendy update. Accessories also give you a chance to show off your own personality when putting together an outfit. Here’s a look at five accessories that are perfect for the summer and that will help you show off your cute and youthful side.

Beaded Necklaces Make a Comeback

If you’re familiar with the beaded necklace that is so popular with surfers and the whole beach scene, that trend is now making a huge comeback. It’s got a very vacation-like vibe going for it and can help to make any outfit look a bit more boho-chic and cool casual. Don’t be afraid to mix and match with colors and textures, as you don’t want things to look too pulled together. It’s meant to be that ‘no effort look’ that is often trendy. You can also play around with the length, size, and types of beads just to add more interest to the look.

Themed Face Masks – Turn It into a Trend

Because it looks like face masks will be hanging around into the summer, why not take it to the next level by purchasing cute options that showcase a theme? Your face mask can speak to a hobby, a passion, or something that you enjoy. Check out online shops like Funactics for cute options that will let your personality shine through.

Go Ahead and Wear Your Purse as a Necklace

This is a trend that was also popular last year, and it’s back for another round. Bag necklaces are not only cute – they serve a practical purpose. They are quite small, so you’re likely only going to be able to fit a house key and some cash or credit card in it, but it’s still functional.

Metals Will Make a Big Statement This Summer

Any time you can add metal touches to your look, you’ll also want to embrace that this summer. It could be anything from the jewelry you wear, to your footwear with metallic embellishments, and even tones of bronze, gold, and silver in your makeup. It’s really tying a whole theme together that will give you that trendy youthful vibe. Where it used to be that mixing metals was seen as a fashion no-no, today, it is embraced and can actually elevate your style.

Oversized Statement Earrings – Cute Yet Eye-Catching

Here’s a trend that definitely registers on the cute and youthful meter, yet it’s also incredibly eye catching. When shopping for earrings, you want to look for oversized designs that sit at your collarbone or even below. If you’re going to wear an earring like this, let it be the only piece of jewelry. You want the earrings to be the star of the show.

Each of these accessories can help you look fresh and stylish for the summer.