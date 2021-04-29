Top 5 Tips for Buying Your First Pre-Owned Designer Bag

There’s a certain allure that draws some people to designer bags. It may be the design, the materials, or simply the name that calls out and screams, “Buy me!” However, it’s undeniable that these designer items also demand a premium that not everyone can afford.

That is why some designer bag lovers turn their eyes to pre-owned shops and sites that sell an assortment of these signature fashion goods. From vintage Christian Dior handbags to iconic Hermès scarves, there’s a fine selection of pre-loved pieces that can sate your appetite for designer products.

Pick Your Pre-Owned Bag Properly

When you’ve finally decided to take the plunge and invest in designer pieces, going the pre-owned route is an excellent alternative. Not only will you get to save a considerable amount of money, but you can also do your part in curbing the carbon footprint caused by the fashion industry.

Compared to the original price tags of factory-fresh designer bags, pre-owned rates can be much lower. These goods’ retail prices can cost an arm and a leg, with some high-end brands rarely (or never) going on sale. Aside from lower prices, pre-owned retailers and online shops can also offer special discounts and promos.

More than providing monetary benefits, shopping for pre-loved items is also a sustainable way of feeding your fashion cravings. Investing in pre-owned yet quality items goes a long way in helping out the environment than patronizing fast fashion. While designer brands may cost more, you can see where your money is going as you behold the fine craftsmanship and top-notch quality of materials that are used.

Before you go off to enjoy some luxury dining or flaunt your designer handbag at a company soiree, here are some top tips that you should consider before buying your very first pre-owned designer bag:

1. Do Your Homework

You would most probably already have a designer bag in mind before deciding to go the pre-owned route. If this is the case, then it wouldn’t hurt to do a little more sleuthing.

First, you need to learn more about the brand to know the real value of the bag that you are eyeing. Classic and contemporary brands have their unique values and design philosophies. Study how and when these brands release their collections. The resale value may depend on how far back the original launch was or how many pieces were initially released.

Find out the original prices of the bags you like so you have a base price in mind when looking at the pre-owned prices. While most pre-owned handbags may have reduced rates, some items may charge a significant markup. This situation happens when the bag you want is a limited edition number or was very hard to get when it was first released.

2. Manage Your Expectations

You have to be objective and open-minded when buying pre-owned items. Do not expect that the bag you want will be in the same condition as when it has first come out.

Depending on how the previous owner used the bag, you can expect that it may have some traces of wear and tear. While reputable pre-owned retailers may be thorough in their selection process, it’s only understandable that the bag you want still sports some signs of aging.

3. Choose a Reputable Seller

That is why, when buying a pre-owned designer handbag, you have to choose carefully where to buy it.

Go for trustworthy pre-owned luxury bag shops or sites that promise safety, security, savings, sustainability, and shopping delight. Also, look at the number of years they have been in service as this can be a good indicator of how well they serve their customers.

Most of all, check whether the resale platform or shop conducts a thorough authentication and evaluation process. Reputable sellers will require a team of expert authenticators to inspect the bag and assess if it is worth adding to their inventory. It will be a plus if they also use an artificial intelligence tool in the authentication process to ensure that the designer bag is genuine.

4. Mind Client Testimonials

It’s expected for shops to put their best foot forward in their communications. Go further than this and look for customer reviews. Through client testimonials, you can get a better idea of how to do business with the pre-owned shop or site where you’re planning to get your bag from.

If it’s possible, ask questions and get feedback from those who have purchased from them. Excellent customer service is one vital factor when buying pre-owned luxury goods as it builds confidence and trust. Some shops and sites even offer a one-year warranty on stitching on all bags. Others also invite their customers to join their sustainability efforts, such as planting a tree in your name.

5. Read the Fine Print

Before buying, you should also read the fine print. Check the shop’s policies on shipping and payments, returns and refunds, and warranty. It’s best to be clear on what to expect so there are no misunderstandings down the road.

It’s In the Bag

When you want to own a designer bag, opting for pre-owned ones can be a delightful solution. Just make sure to choose a reputable pre-owned seller so you can get your money’s worth. Having a designer bag that you love starts with a trustworthy seller that offers authentic goods and genuine five-star service.

AUTHOR BIO

Sabrina Sadiq is the CEO of LuxuryPromise.com, the ultimate marketplace for the world’s most exclusive, rare and luxurious accessories, incorporating cutting edge technology to redefine the luxury shopping experience. She is considered one of the leading experts in luxury goods authentication. Previously, Sabrina founded a real estate investment company, specialising in residential and commercial portfolio acquisition. Sabrina holds the LLB from the University of Westminster and the LPC from the London College of Law.