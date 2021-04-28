add sunny vibes to your spring look with yellow nails

Sunny days mark the spring season, and sunny nails mark our spring looks. The yellow hue is dominating every part of the beauty industry, including the nail art department. If you want to warm up your look, yellow nails are worth a try. From modern French manicures to stunning, artistic designs – we got all the inspo you need to give your fingertips a charming look. Just keep on scrolling and find your favorite!

Photo By @thehotblend/Instagram

Spice up your look with a cute French manicure. These yellow nails are minimalistic yet playful and will add chic vibes to your appearance. Choose pastel yellow nail polish for a softer effect.