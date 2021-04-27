The Latest Trend In Skin Treatments: Matrix PDO Threads

Aging is probably one of the biggest taboos in the beauty industry, especially for women. It comes as no surprise that many people still look at various skin treatments that can help reverse signs of aging as unnatural and wrong. However, times are slowly changing, and the subject is being slowly destigmatized. Various amazing procedures that have emerged are helping make this happen, and matrix PDO threads are among them.

What exactly are PDO threads, and how can they help you look younger and even more beautiful? Keep reading to find out.

What Are PDO Threads?

Generally speaking, a thread lift is a procedure that lifts and tightens your skin using dissolvable sutures. It is a treatment option that is much less invasive than a facelift, and it can be done in only 45 minutes.

A PDO thread lift is a subtype of thread-lifting that uses biodegradable polyester sutures. These sutures are much more suitable for skin use, and they are excellent at lifting sagging skin.

Why Is PDO Threading Different?

Though PDO threading is the oldest type of thread lifts out there, it is also the most effective one. The reason for this is the fact that the polyester used in the sutures interacts with your skin in a unique way. Namely, it triggers your cells to produce collagen.

Collagen is a protein that gives your skin its elasticity and structure. A lack of this protein causes sagging and unhealthy skin, which is why most skin treatments aim to restore your collagen levels.

The sutures used in PDO threading get dissolved by themselves in your body. It usually takes about six months for that to happen, depending on your skin type and the overall success of the procedure.

Which Areas of Your Face Can PDO Threading Treat?

This type of thread lifting can treat any part of your face that shows signs of aging. It is, however, most effective on your cheeks, jaw, neck, and the area around your eyes.

PDO threading isn’t as effective as a facelift, as it involves no open surgery or use of scalpels. That is why it is mainly used together with other treatment options for your face, such as dermal fillers or ultherapy.

How Long Do PDO Threads Last?

According to a study published in 2019, PDO threads can last for anywhere between a year and nine years. The procedure’s effectiveness mostly depends on the age of the patient and the condition of the skin.

It usually lasts for around four years for people younger than 40. Older people who have poor skin volume and elasticity are a somewhat different story. On average, their results last for about two years at most.

PDO Threads Price

The price of PDO threading depends on many factors. Mainly, it has to do with where you live, who your surgeon is, and the extent of the procedure.

You can expect to pay anywhere from $500 to $5,000 for this procedure. In most cases, you pay for the number of threads or sutures that you need for the lift. On average, a person needs from 6 to 10 threads, depending on the elasticity of the skin.

It is important to mention that your insurance probably won’t cover a PDO thread lift because it is a cosmetic procedure. However, certain clinics offer different types of payment options and plans. These will spread out the price over several months, making it an easy investment.

To Conclude

As you have read, PDO threads are a terrific way for you to look younger and feel more beautiful. They are not too invasive and are pretty affordable in comparison with other treatment options. Hopefully, our guide has helped you get your research started to make the best decision for your face and self-esteem. Remember to be careful, and never settle for anything other than perfect service. After all, that is what you and your face deserve.