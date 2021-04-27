Molekule Review and Finding Solutions for Salons in a Post-COVID World

This post is sponsored by Molekule

COVID-19 shutdowns hit a lot of businesses hard but perhaps none quite as hard as those in the beauty industry. As small businesses begin to reopen across the country many salons are strategizing innovative ways to help protect both their customers and their employees from COVID-19.

Increased COVID-19 Safety Measures for Salons

Even before the pandemic, stylists have been held to a high standard of cleanliness. Salons have always operated with stringent cleaning protocols and require many hours of hygiene care training of their stylists. Though the pandemic offers unique challenges, salons are taking extra steps to create a thorough cleaning and sanitization plan. Here are some of the most commonly used initiatives in the beauty industry.

Barriers for Stopping Disease Spread

One solution has been installing plexiglass between the client and the professional. In these cases, the hand or foot can be passed through an opening for work to be done with minimal contact. The barriers help block any particles that might escape masks. But this method isn’t as helpful if the service is facial waxing, makeup application, hairdressing, eyebrow threading, or eyelash extensions.

For many services, there is no way to avoid close, almost face-to-face contact. In a post-pandemic world, the concern about disease spread has become a primary focus for worker and customer safety. Officials are cracking down on businesses that fail to follow health guidelines.

Increased Protective Gear and Cleaning

Making changes has been expensive. Most salons are expected to buy personal protective gear, including masks, gloves, and a new cape for each client. Many businesses have dramatically increased cleaning, paying more for products or even hiring cleaning services to help ensure that the building is free of viruses and bacteria. Those that haven’t followed guidelines might be forced to close or pay fines. Of course, in most cases, following the guidelines is less costly than staying closed.

Increased Air Circulation and Filtration

With no true end in sight, owners have been gearing up for resilience that will help them ride out the pandemic. Some salons are opening windows and doors to keep outside air circulating in. There is no question that indoor air can be highly polluted.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

In the last several years, a growing body of scientific evidence has indicated that the air within homes and other buildings can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in even the largest and most industrialized cities. Other research indicates that people spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors. Thus, for many people, the risks to health may be greater due to exposure to air pollution indoors than outdoors.

The problem isn’t limited to homes, the EPA also noted that the air in office buildings could be even worse:

Indoor air quality (IAQ) problems are not limited to homes. In fact, many office buildings have significant air pollution sources. Some of these buildings may be inadequately ventilated… Finally, people generally have less control over the indoor environment in their offices than they do in their homes. As a result, there has been an increase in the incidence of reported health problems.

But with the winter months, letting in the cold outdoor air may not be an option for many salons. Even while keeping doors and windows open, there is no guarantee that clean air is truly being let in.

Innovative Solutions for Cleaning and Air Purification

For some of the top salons, cleaning with UV or, more specifically, UVC lights can help disinfect surfaces and reduce contaminants. Other beauty specialists are bringing in Molekule Air Pro to help remove contaminants from the air itself.

Founder and owner of Envious Lashes Clementina Richardson is one person who is practicing increased distancing, smaller salon capacity, and increased ventilation to help fight COVID-19 threats in New York City. As part of this effort, Richardson purchased Air Pro. She gave a positive Molekule review, pleased at being able to reopen despite all of the challenges.

While no air purifier can ever purport to prevent anyone from contracting a virus they come into contact with, air purifiers can provide an added layer of protection to help reduce the risk of viral transmission. Air purifiers may be used in addition to PPE and medical countermeasures suggested by government authorities.

Molekule Air Pro, the largest consumer purifier from Molekule, uses PECO technology to destroy pollutants and viruses in the air. The device is “whisper quiet,” making it unobtrusive and ideal for a workplace or beauty salon. Molekule Air, their medium-sized unit, is rated for 600 square feet while Molekule Air Pro cleans up to 1,000 square feet. Filters can be set to auto-ship every six months or as needed.

Molekule Air Purifiers: Helping Small Businesses With Air Purification

With a 30-day trial, Molekule Air units are backed by a 100 percent money-back satisfaction guarantee. The team at Molekule feels confident that customers will notice the difference of cleaner air in their living and working spaces. The pandemic has changed priorities for many individuals.

“I think the lockdown will help people prioritize what is important. Do I really need this? Do I have to go there? This will affect how we consume and hopefully cut significant waste,” states Molekule COO Jaya Rao. “I’ve always said that if we at Molekule could solve global air pollution, we’d then move on to tackle water pollution. Our goal is to never stop innovating, not stop researching, and importantly, never stop bringing new, innovative, and novel ideas to that table. And solving these problems will help unleash human potential as we’ve never seen before.”

With innovative products like Air Pro, Molekule is helping small businesses open back up.