Invite Sunshine Into Your Look With The Yellow Eye Makeup Trend

The sun is shining and the birds are singing – spring surely is a lovely time that fills us with happiness and warmth. The weather asks for brighter and livelier looks, which is exactly why the yellow hue is so popular! If you want to step up your glam game this season, yellow eye makeup is the way to go. Even under a mask, your face will radiate youth. For the ladies who need some inspo before reaching for their makeup kit, here are the most gorgeous yellow eye makeup looks you can recreate during the sunny season.

Photo By @beatsbylizzie/Instagram

Spice up your look with a yellow graphic eyeliner. Don’t exclude the black feline flicks, so you can make your eyes pop. You can also add brown eyeliner for a more dramatic effect.