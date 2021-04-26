Trendy Hats and Hair Accessories for Spring and Summer 2021

Everyone wants to look our best. One of the best ways of doing this is by keeping up with the emerging fashion trends. Here are some of the trends to keep your eye out for as we head into the spring and summer months.

Retro Driving Scarfs

Originally these were designed to protect a lady’s hair as she was driving down the highway in an open-top car. Today, though, the re-emergence of the driving scarf is occurring everywhere. These are a tribute to the fun fashion of the sixties. They also provide a great opportunity to add more color to your outfit.

Wide Brimmed Hats

Summer styling has led many women to embrace wide-brimmed western-style hats. These have been seen on the Instagram pages of style icons like Megan Thee Stallion. They are a good way to make a dramatic statement. Plus, they will protect you from the sun.

Large Hair Clips

Hair clips are nothing new. But the extra-large variety is. These are much bigger than their predecessors. Plus, they come adorned with lots of jewels to make them glitter in the sun. This is a good way to make a statement.

Bucket Hats

2021 could see the emergence of the bucket hat. These hats are being praised for their versatility, making them the perfect accompaniment for a festival or day at the beach. When picking which one you want, you’ll want to choose one that has bright colors. This will help you stand out from the crowd.

Flower Headbands

One of the best ways to celebrate the spring and summer months is with a flower headband. These allow you to add some color to your hair. If you want a unique project, you can make your own with flowers from your garden. Or you could get a headband that has a floral print, rather than actual flowers.

Hat Heat Press

Lastly, you might want to consider getting a heat press. This is a great way to customize your hats. There are plenty of ways that you can do this. For example, you might want to add floral images or brightly colored designs to match the spring conditions. Or you can spell out your name or include some of your favorite pop culture characters. The possibilities are endless. If you want to explore what you can achieve, check out this hat heat press buying guide.

Conclusion

Spring and summer months are known for their bright, vibrant colors. Hopefully, these tips will help you make a positive fashion statement so you can stand out in a crowd.