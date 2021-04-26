Tiger Daylily Hair Color Is the Spicy Spring Hair Trend That Will Give You a Fiery Look

Tiger Daylily Hair Color Is the Spicy Spring Hair Trend That Will Give You a Fiery Look

Blondes may have more fun, but redheads are the boss babes of the world. If you’re thinking about a color change this season, copper shades are the way to go. The tiger daylily hair color is quickly climbing through popularity ranks and we’re already seeing it taking over our Insta feed. As a bold copper shade with warm undertones, this new trend will get you noticed. Flip through our gallery to find out how to incorporate tiger daylily hair color into your style!

tiger daylily hair color is the spicy spring trend that will give you a fiery look
Photo By @jessicapowerspaints/Instagram

Spice up your look with a tiger daylily hair color to make your strands shine. This balayage dye job is very flattering and creates the perfect contrast between different highlights. Use a lighter shade for your front strands to brighten your appearance.

Prev1 of 8
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.