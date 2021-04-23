Swirl Nails is the 60s-Inspired Nail Art Trend That Will Turn You Into a Retro Diva

Besides stars and heart designs, nail art has been reinvented in a variety of ways this season. Abstract nails are becoming more and more popular by the minute, and cool girls around the world are trying these designs out. With just a scroll through our social media feed, we were able to find countless examples of beautiful swirl nails. To help you choose your next spring mani, we cherry-picked the most beautiful designs and displayed them below. Browse through our list and get inspired by this gorgeous retro trend!

Photo By @bysadiedaisy/Instagram

Swirl nails are the perfect way to add a playful vibe to your look. Colorful swirls will make your tips pop and give you an eye-catching effect. Choose your favorite bright-colored nail polishes and recreate this cute mismatched design.