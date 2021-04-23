How to Pull Off a Natural Beauty Look Every Day!

Natural Beauty is always on trend. No matter how skilled women get at makeup application and no matter how much their makeup looks like they aren’t wearing any, the fact of the matter is that most men prefer the bare naked face and natural beauty over painted dolled up babes any day. Even if you rock the glammed up look, you will need to look good first thing in morning. However, if you follow some basic beauty rules, you can look naturally flawless and feel great without a ton of products on your face.

It’s all in the skin

Healthy skin is crucial to looking good without any makeup. If you take proper care of your skin you will get an inner glow that will make you look good without any gunk on your face. Clear skin is an essential aspect of natural beauty. The most important tip for good skin is never to go to bed with makeup on. Cosmetologists also advise not to wash your face too many times a day or with harsh soaps or chemical products. Use natural ingredient face masks and exfoliate at least once a week.

The windows to your soul

It is said that eyes are the windows to the soul and that is 100% true. Accentuate your eyes and get an instant boost on your attractiveness quotient. Get your eyelashes permed, the extra curl will make your eyes look wider… although an eyelash curler also does the job. More importantly, eliminate dark circles and under eye bags. to do this you should look at your diet and include foods with iron and B vitamins. You could also include whitening effect eye creams in your night routines. Cold compresses made with used green tea bags are also handy in a pinch.

Define your eyebrows

When you’re planning to out without makeup, your eyebrows can frame your eyes and draw attention to your face. Make sure you groom your brows and shape them according to your face shape. If your eyebrows are too fine and fair, you might consider having them tinted, or apply castor oil and vitamin A oil regularly to stimulate growth.

Brighten your pearly whites

Remember to keep your teeth bright and white. Your teeth can make or break your smile. A bright smile is attractive. Make sure you brush your teeth with whitening toothpaste, especially if you drink coffee, or smoke. You should also consider getting them professionally whitened if they are yellowing or stained.

Hydrate your lips

Don’t overlook your kisser. Make sure you keep your lips moisturized and exfoliated. Dry and chapped lips are unattractive so use lip balm or olive oil to keep chapping at bay. You can use a soft toothbrush or fingertips dipped in sugar to gently clear any dead or dry skin.

Don’t forget your hair

While hair is not essentially affected with your choice to wear makeup or not, however if you are choosing to go bare faced, you must pay attention to your hair. Limp washed out hair is dull and will not do you any favors. You should opt for simple hairdos and make sure you use natural colors for your dye jobs. Get into a hair care routine that nourishes and nurtures your scalp and hair. Trim your split ends, avoid using too much heat to style your hair, and avoid excessive styling products.

Catch enough Z’s

Sleep is important. If you get sufficient sleep, that is a minimum of 7 – 9 hours, you will not only be keeping your health up, but also helping your skin and eyes. Sleep is essential as your body produces melatonin or the beauty hormone when you sleep. Getting enough sleep also prevents premature wrinkles.

Wear the right shades

When you aren’t wearing makeup, you have to balance your look by choosing hues that go well with the paler look of the makeup free face. The right color of clothes helps even out your skin tone, and even hides flaws. Avoid wearing more dark and cold colors. White can also make you appear washed out. Instead opt for bright colors like turquoise blue, emerald green, and peachy pink. Figure out which color suit you best and choose clothes accordingly.