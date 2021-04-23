How to Match the Color of Men’s Shoes with the Outfit

Regardless of the style you prefer, your outfit should be comfortable first and foremost. Therefore, choose good shoes that provide comfort and complement your image.

Well-chosen shoes are the basis of every groomed man’s outfit. Men’s shoes should be chosen according to several criteria, the most important of which is color. Properly matched colors will emphasize your character and make you feel unique. Find out how to match the color of men’s shoes to your outfits.

How to match men’s shoes with a suit?

Footwear is one of the most important elements of any outfit. We can even say that shoes are a trademark of every man. Unfortunately, choosing the right model is not always an easy task. Even more difficult can be choosing the perfect shade, which matches the rest of clothing. This is especially important in the formal and office fashion, where one should look elegant. In this case men’s shoes should be chosen not only according to the color of pants and jacket, but also according to the degree of formality of the outfit.

Men usually wear suits in dark shades, such as black and navy blue. These are the most universal colors, in which everyone looks elegant and stylish. Such an outfit will be suitable both for everyday work at the office and for a wedding outfit. The safest solution is a combination of a navy blue suit with black shoes. However, if you want to liven up your outfit a bit, put on shoes in burgundy or cognac color. Gentlemen who do not like classic formal models, may reach for Chelsea boots or moccasins. You will find a wide selection of the most fashionable models on the website of shop with men’s shoes, such as Marc Nolan.

Men’s footwear in casual fashion

You can afford to be a little more casual in your everyday fashion. Sneakers and penny loafers are an excellent choice for many casual outfits. They can be matched with plain jeans as well as with chinos. If you choose light-colored pants, pair them with white textile sports shoes with thick soles. This model looks great in streetwear style and provides high comfort. Fans of classics will also find something for themselves. Match the iconic jeans with brown shoes – they can be made of suede or a combination of materials such as denim and perforated leather.

Casual fashion loves colors. Shoes in shades other than the classic ones will certainly add a touch of playfulness to your outfit. If you want to emphasize your image in an original way, put blue or navy blue shoes made of natural or suede leather together with jeans or simple material pants. Despite appearances, this color of men’s shoes can be matched with both light and darker shades. This combination works best with low-key fashion. If you like clothes with prints and patterns, choose light shoes in a solid color, for example with a high upper.

The magic of contrasts

Men who like fashion challenges and are willing to experiment with their image, should choose shoes based on the principle of contrast. For outfits dominated by dark colors, a good solution is to break up the heavy tones and wear shoes in a contrasting color. For example, you can match navy blue pants and a black shirt with white or red sneakers. Such a mix will liven up your outfit and make you stand out. You should also add accessories (e.g. a leather belt, a cap or sunglasses) in a similar color to your shoes, which will perfectly complement your informal outfit.

Contrasting combinations like casualness and boldness. Do not be afraid of avant-garde combinations. The most important thing is your comfort, so if you have a rebellious soul and like to break the rules, play with colors and express your character this way. The world of footwear also has room for such playfulness, so you should take advantage of it. Although combining colors on the basis of contrasts was once considered a lack of sense of style, today it shows an unconventional approach to fashion trends that does not tolerate boredom. Remember, however, that contrasts don’t always work. Avoid them in formal fashion, which likes subdued colors and classic shades.