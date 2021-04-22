The Best Shopping Locations in London

While we can get pretty much everything we could ever want online, there’s nothing like hitting the high street for a retail fix. In fact, as stores reopened across England and Wales on 12 April, footfall across all major shopping locations was up by almost 89% and queues for many well-known stores trailing along the streets.

If you’re craving a retail spree, why not head into London and treat yourself? From boutiques to established labels, this is where you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. Here are some of the top spots to shop in while you’re in the capital.

Oxford Street

With over 300 shops and outlets to choose from, this is the ultimate shopping street in London. Whether you want to try on the latest fashions by international and home-grown designers in Selfridges, or you’re simply browsing the diverse line-up of stores, you’re certain to pick up something new among the major shopping brands here.

Regent Street

For a touch of class on your shopping spree, look no further than Regent Street. Situated in the West End, this area dates back to the 1800s when the street was the original shopping destination in the capital.

Today, the Grade II-listed buildings are home to some of the most distinguished stores in the country. From the decadent Liberty London to the toy-filled Hamleys, these are very special stores that attract shoppers from around the world.

Bond Street and Mayfair

For high-end shopping, this is the ultimate destination. Home to major fashion labels including Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Celine, and Christian Louboutin, this is where to indulge in extravagant purchases and explore the latest trends by major fashion houses.

Westfield

Shop for everything you want all under one roof when you head to Westfield London. This American-style shopping mall is packed with shops, food outlet, and entertainment, so you can truly make a day of it here.

There’s a mix of over 300 luxury and high street retailers here, giving shoppers the chance to browse the latest collections and cherry-pick items from the different stores.

Covent Garden

Are you looking for a special shopping experience? Covent Garden is like no other shopping destination. Explore the three markets in this area, each offering something different. There’s the apple Market, which sells artwork, antiques, and home wares, while East Colonnade Market is where you’ll find lovingly handmade items. Jubilee Market regularly changes its offering, so you may find antiques here one day and arts and crafts for sale on your next visit.

Where will you head to first? Do you have a long list of things you want to buy or are you simply looking forward to browsing what’s on offer?