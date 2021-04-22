mesmerizing butterfly nail designs to copy this spring

When it comes to nail art, the spring season never disappoints. Each year we’re surprised with new trends that give us a chance to highlight our creative side. Besides star nails, this season we’re seeing a lot of butterfly nail designs. Seems like butterfly nails are the new hit and everyone is quickly adopting this look into their style. Whether you want something chic and simple, or prefer to play with colors – we got your back! Flip through our list of gorgeous butterfly nails and get inspired for your next mani!

Photo By @saida_nails/Instagram

Spice up your look with this two-color combo that will give your nails a chic look. Use butterfly nail stickers and a shimmery finish to make your nails shine. These butterfly nails are easy to DIY at home.