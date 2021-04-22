How to Prepare the Night Before Your Wedding

Your pre-wedding evening can be just as eventful as the day itself. The night before the wedding is often filled with wedding jitters and both nervous and excited energy. Many brides use this day and evening as an extension of the celebrations. It would help if you also used it as a last-minute chance to check that everything is as it should be. Give yourself peace of mind and a good foundation for the big day by staying calm and organized.

Here are a few things you can do to prepare for the night before your wedding.

Pack for your honeymoon

If you are jetting off straight after the wedding, it’s a good idea to double-check all the details of your honeymoon. Double-check flights, destinations and your luggage to make sure everything runs smoothly. Write a list of your essential items, like bridal lingerie, toiletries and your favourite heels, and check them off as you search through your luggage. Make sure your soon-to-be husband is also prepared and you have all of your essential documents.

Last-minute beauty prep

It’s important to wind down before the wedding with a bit of pampering and self-care time. Run a bubble bath, do a face mask, paint your nails and wash your hair with the most luxurious products. Even if you are hiring a professional hairdresser for the day, you still need clean hair for them to work with.

Watch your favorite TV show or movie to help you relax and fall asleep. It’s essential to get a good night’s sleep so you can be on your best form in the morning.

Eat a healthy meal

You need to eat a healthy balanced meal on the evening before the wedding. A more nutritious meal will help you maintain your energy for the following day and keep your mind clear. Drink plenty of water when you are running around so you can stay hydrated and headache-free. Try to stay away from the fizz the night before your wedding to avoid waking up hungover, bloated and dehydrated.

Get an early night

It’s difficult to fall asleep before an exciting event, like your wedding day. However, after spending the whole day running around and double-checking everything, you should be tired and ready for a nice rest. Make sure to give your beloved a kiss before they part to their own room – that is if you are following tradition.

Turn your phone off when you get into bed, so you’re not distracted by last-minute emails and texts. If you’re worried you’re going to miss an important call from a family member or vendor, give your phone to your maid of honour. They can handle any last-minute issues and give you a chance to relax for the big day.