Wearing a suit can sometimes feel stuffy and over the top, especially when paired with a dress shirt and a tie.

But hey, it’s 2021, and we can do whatever we want to feel comfortable and stylish! Forget the rules and fully embrace the trend of wearing a suit with a V-neck t-shirt.

Whether you’re going to the office or a wedding, trust us, this combination is the ultimate winner; just look at the celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth or Colin Farrel on the red carpet!

Sold, but not sure how to nail the look? Here’s how to wear a suit with a V-neck t-shirt.

A perfect match

The t-shirt isn’t just a classic garment; it’s considered a symbol of rebellion and nonconformity.

And we’re so much for bringing that rebellion to the world of suits as well!

To create that ultimate cool guy look, we recommend opting for a v-neck for the polished and refined result.

And there’s no better time to try the style out than the warm season! This combination is perfect for summer, especially when you wear it with immaculate white kicks.

Only the best quality

Okay, so you’re ready to experiment. The first thing to remember is always to choose quality.

You can try to mimic the best runway styles, but if your garments are made of cheap fabrics and poorly cut, you’ll never fully replicate them.

This means you need a high-quality t-shirt like the ones from Fresh Clean Tees. Check out their collection of v-neck shirts here: FreshCleanTees.com/collections/v-necks

Another rule to remember is that even if the t-shirt fabric still seems intact, but the V-neck is stretched out, it’s time to get a new one!

T-shirt colour and cut

We recommend opting for classic colours such as grey, white, navy blue or black, like Forbes shows here. These exude style and confidence and will work with any colour suit.

When choosing the size, you want a t-shirt a little smaller than your regular shirts. It should hug your shoulders and go to your waistline.

Forget long, floppy t-shirts; these are great with your jeans or summer shorts.

The right suit

As the t-shirt is the star of the outfit, the usual suit rules apply here.

Make sure you get the sleeve and pant length right, pick the perfect size (no oversized suits!) and stick to single-breasted suits unless you know what you’re doing!

As for the colours, since we’re being rebellious, you can have some fun, though when in doubt, stick to classic combinations like navy suit and white v-neck t-shirt or black suit and grey t-shirt.

Add accessories

Taking fashion risks means also choosing appropriate accessories that reflect your personality and add zing to your outfit.

Keep it simple with something fun like colorful socks, stylish sunglasses or a couple of thin leather bracelets.

If you want a little more, you can add brighter elements like a floral pocket square.

However, the suit and a v-neck look doesn’t require too much. It’s better to focus on the quality, not the quantity of the accessories.

The perfect shoes

Shoes can make or break the outfit, so spend some time finding the right ones for your v-neck and suit ensemble.

Since you’re going for a less formal look, you have more space to experiment and showcase your personality.

In our humble opinion, your best shoe choices are Oxford, loafers or sneakers.

A tried and true classic is a light suit, a white v-neck tee and brown Oxford shoes. Perfect for weddings and other summer events.

Another great option for the summer that meets you somewhere between casual and formal is loafers.

Lastly, simple white leather sneakers will cement your bad-boy behaviour and rebellious look! Try a blue suit, white V-neck t-shirt and white Adidas!