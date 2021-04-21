give your hair a 2021 overhaul with these trending spring dye jobs

Spring is the season of change, and as ladies, we never miss a chance to switch up our style. From fashion to makeup, our need for excitement has never been bigger and our looks reflect that. If you’re one of the brave ones who are not afraid to embrace drastic transformations, our list of trending spring dye jobs will spark your interest. Give new life to your strands and dare to stand out with these fresh hair colors. Pin your favorites and book the salon ASAP for a spring makeover!

Lavender Hair

Photo By @pravana/Instagram

Enhance your elegant side with dreamy lavender hair color. It’s one of the most sophisticated trending spring dye jobs that will add magic to your look. You can mix multiple shades and play with highlights for the most unique appearance.