Easy Swaps to Build Out Your Warmer Weather Wardrobe

Spring is here, and most of us, even those of us who don’t have model-thin figures, are definitely done with pandemic sweats and stay-at-home grubbies. Still, some days are chilly and packing up all the winter clothes at this point would be foolish. Can you go from winter to spring or summer by swapping out a few well-chosen clothing items? The answer is yes.

Spring Wearables

Of course, you will want some new things like, for instance, a pretty floral dress. You might even get two: a maxi and a tunic-length. You will want to switch to bright colors and some lighter fabrics. A bright flowy blouse will lift your spirits while looking great with midi-skirts and short boots or sandals. Boyfriend jeans and a light jacket are welcome and comfortable additions. Graphic or bright-colored tees are great to have as well.

Depending upon how much you want to invest in a spring wardrobe, you might also consider some patterned sneakers and some Palazzo pants, which are breezy wide-legged trousers. Don’t forget the shorts. Even though tight-fitting shorts are uncomfortable and unflattering, plus size shorts accessorized with airy blouses and jackets look great on girls with lots of curves to show off.

What to Pack Away

You might want to pack most of your heavier sweaters and clothing in heavy fabrics and dark colors. Okay, black is all-season color, but a black velvet dress does not scream spring. Don’t put away your heavy coat until you are certain the cold days are past. Leave out a sweater or two in lighter colors. Don’t put those boots away either. The knack of going into warmer weather without completely replacing your wardrobe involves thinking about how you can pair and accessorize clothing pieces.

A Few Tips and Some Swaps

Dresses and Midi/Maxi Skirts

Early in spring, before the weather settles, try wearing a floral dress over a plain knit shirt like a jumper. You can also wear it with a jean jacket for a great casual outfit. Add sneakers to complete the look. Skirts can be dressed up or down by adding different tops and jewelry. Boots pair well with a midi-skirt and a jacket or sweater. Later, wear strappy sandals and accessorize with flowy scarves or spring and summer jewelry.

Jeans and Tees

Skinny jeans may not be your thing if you have a larger figure. Boyfriend jeans topped with white tees shirts look timeless, and you can add a bright jacket and heels or funky flats to dress up the outfit.

Shorts

Shorts look great with leggings and boots. The trick is to avoid tight fits and opt for comfortable plus size shorts. Keep the tights and the boots in the same color family, too, so you have that sexy long-legged look. You can also try your shorts with tunic tops or long jackets.

The pandemic has changed a lot about the way we shop.

Many stores with great variety in warmer weather styles may not be open for in-person shopping. Dress Barn, for instance, is only offering online shopping right now, but they have plenty of style for every figure. With a little thought, you can pack away those cold-weather clothes, swap a few well-chosen items and fill out your spring wardrobe in great style.