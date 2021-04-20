Stardust Eyeshadow Is Spring’s Dreamiest Makeup Trend

Nude lids and bare lips have become the norm ever since the pandemic started. Although we love neutral colors, we secretly have been wishing for something more fun and vibrant. Since spring is the season of change, we were pleasantly surprised when a new makeup trend surfaced out of the blue. The stardust eyeshadow became an instant sensation on Instagram and cool girls have fully embraced it. Sitting somewhere between glitter and shimmer, this makeup look is appropriate for every part of the day. If you need some inspo to get you started, we got your back. Flip through our list of stunning stardust eyeshadow makeup looks and take your pick!

Photo By @walker_ash/Instagram

Make your eyes sparkle with a neutral stardust eyeshadow. You can add a pop of yellow in the inner corner of your eyes and a little mascara for dramatic effect. This makeup look is perfect for the daytime and will make you stand out.

