What A Lifestyle Driven Community Is And Why You Should Live In One

You may be imagining starting a new life in the country. Being close to nature is a dream come true. The fresh air, the sounds of the birds singing and a back yard to grow your favorite flowers and veggies. Being close to nature is the perfect antidote to the stresses of life and are proven to help you live longer and healthier.

Here are the problems with that dream, though. You can be isolated from your family and friends when you move further away from the city or suburbs. It may not seem like a big deal, but it is going to be more of a drive when you want to go see your friends and be social.

Then there’s the inconvenience. Every time you need to go grocery shopping, mail a letter or grab a coffee you need to get into your car. These are things you take for granted until you move and realize that it is a bigger deal than you thought.

The best scenario is to move to a lifestyle driven community. They are almost like living in a small village where just about all of your needs are right at hand so you can enjoy the benefits of living outside the city or suburbs without sacrificing the convenience. They are all over the country so you can choose from homes in Arizona or just about anywhere else you can think of.

In this article, I will go over what these communities are like and what you can expect if you retire to one of the many all over the country.

What is a lifestyle driven community?

Decades ago before cars allowed people to live further from the city, people lived very close to downtown. You can see the evidence sometimes in older, small cities whose heydays were before World War 2. At some point, you’ll see some road construction and underneath the pavement there will be cobblestones and tram tracks.

Just outside of downtown these trams brought people from the edge of the city to the center in a matter of minutes. This allowed people to live in a house with a growing family and still be close to the conveniences of downtown which is where they likely worked.

These days, people live in suburbs that can take over an hour each way to commute to. A lifestyle driven community is a development that creates all of that but outside the city in an atmosphere that is unlike the suburbs. It’s a sort of hybrid between downtown living, suburbs and rural life.

In this scenario you can live in a spacious home close to nature in many cases, and still have the conveniences of city life.

Great for every phase of life

Just like how cities used to be back in the old days, these communities will take you from your first home to your last. There are options for young couples just getting their first apartment together that allows them to live the lifestyle that they enjoy.

Once they start having kids, there are homes that are perfect for a growing family. These are spacious and new so they have all the amenities that you need when you have kids. There are usually different areas of the house for different functions. A family room, computer room and even space for a gym in many cases. Basically, you have everything you need within reach when you are spending more time at home due to small kids.

Then, when it is time to retire, you can stick around. You will have a ready made community for you plus easy access to all of the things that you need. You don’t have to go far for nature walks and even grocery shopping is close by. Walking to the things you need will keep you active and healthy.

Community living

Ask any elderly person what life was like when they were young and they will all tell you that there was more community. Everybody knew their neighbors and people looked out for each other.

When you move to a lifestyle driven community you can get back that community aspect of life. There is a tight knit community similar to what you find in a village. There are usually community centers that is like a piazza. This is where people come together and meet since there are always events planned for people to come enjoy.

When you live in one that has tennis and basketball courts, you’ll find yourself making friends through sporting events while also staying fit. Even just the fact that you will be walking more introduces you to lots of new people so you end up getting to know everybody around you.

Yet, when you want privacy, you have a cozy home that can be your safe haven.

It keeps you active

Many of these communities have lots of access to activities like sports and even hiking. Many are located close to natural areas so you can simply walk out of your door and right onto a mountain trail or around a body of water.

This is great news for people that like to stay active and don’t enjoy sitting around. There are things that you can do every day of the week and not get bored. At the same time, when you want to unwind and have a beer and a glass of wine there is usually a restaurant close by.

Conclusion

There are not that many people that wouldn’t love living in this type of community. City dwellers don’t have to sacrifice their lifestyle. People that want the suburbs so they have a big house get what they want. And nature lovers have the best of all worlds.

There is something for everybody in a lifestyle community. And they are literally located in every state in the country so you’re never far from one that will suit all of your needs perfectly.