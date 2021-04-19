Three of the Most Fashionable Days Out at the Racing

Horse racing remains one of the most enjoyable days out that you can have. It is the ‘sport of the Kings’, which means that there isn’t a better opportunity to get dressed up in your most fashionable clothes than a day at the racing.

The vast majority of people that attend the biggest festivals of the year are there to enjoy the great racing that is on offer, but there are also those that head to the notable meetings as an excuse to have a day out with friends and loved ones.

However, which meetings can be considered the most fashionable in the United Kingdom, as they put extra emphasis on how you dress?

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is the most glamorous meeting of the year in the UK, and is attended by hundreds of celebrities. As well as the A-Listers, the Royal Family are in attendance throughout the week, with Her Majesty also having a winner in one of the biggest races of the meeting last year with Tactical.

Unlike other meetings throughout the season, there is a strict dress code that must be adhered to when attending Royal Ascot.

The dress code is more strict if you pay more for your tickets, with the higher price packages meaning that spectators must wear hats when they attend.

There isn’t a meeting throughout the season that is more fashionable, as there is almost as much attention on what the spectators in attendance are wearing as there is on the action taking place on the track.

Grand National Festival

Aintree plays host to the Grand National Festival every April, and the meeting is one that is held in special regard by Liverpool.

The city comes alive during the three-day meeting, with the grandstands packed with fashionably dressed men and women. The Aintree meeting is one of the best party atmospheres that you can get at the racing, which is little surprise given where it is staged.

The meeting is as popular with non-racing fans as it is with actual racing fans, as there is no shortage of entertainment taking place around the course.

There are bands playing throughout the week, but the one time that all the attention is on the track is when the Grand National itself gets underway. The featured race of the meeting is watched by over 600 million people around the world, as some of the best horses in training tackle the famous course to etch their names into the history books.

Epsom Derby

The United States may have the Kentucky Derby, but the original still takes place annually at Epsom Downs. The iconic race takes place every July, and is still one of the most-watched sporting events of the year in the United Kingdom.

Epsom’s Derby has been run since it was established in 1780, and it is one of the most popular days out for fans of all ages. The whole meeting is a spectacle for great fashion, but it is really on Ladies Day when the style is at the forefront.

All women in attendance can compete for the prize of best dressed at the meeting, and it will also give those in attendance an opportunity to mingle with the stars that are in attendance for one of the most famous racedays of the season.

Style is everything at the Derby, and because it is held at the height of the summer in the UK, many take the opportunity to experiment with a variety of flamboyant colors, which only adds to the images that you see taken at the Derby.

