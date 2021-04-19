refresh your spring looks with pastel nails

The pastel hue has shaken up the fashion and makeup industry this spring. Women are embracing pastel shades in every possible way, thus pastel nails became a thing! Insta cool girls are presenting numerous pastel nail designs that will make your heart melt. If you want to hop on this trend, we’ve gathered all the inspo you need. Take a look at our gallery and pick your next mani!

Photo By @thehotblend/Instagram

Spice up your look with a modern French manicure. These green pastel nails are a dream come true for all the ladies who want to match the spring aesthetic. You can combine green and white nail polish for a more neutral design.