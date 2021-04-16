A Man’s Guide To Finding the Perfect Summer Shoes

Your summer wardrobe is likely very different from your fall and winter attire. While men often take care in choosing stylish shorts or shirts to wear when the weather improves, they often overlook their shoes.

Here is your summer guide to choosing the best men’s shoes, so you will be ready for whatever the warmer weather has in store for you.

Loafers

While it may seem unusual, when it comes to the hottest shoes for men, loafers are definitely at the top of the list. There are several styles of loafers to choose from for summer, which means you can find an option that goes well with the outfit you have chosen to wear.

Some men think a loafer is another type of driving moc or slip-on shoe, but these are actually in a category all their own.

One of the best things about loafers is that it offers you a stylish summer look that works with both business and casual apparel. This means it is an extremely versatile shoe for any man’s summer collection and a must-have shoe for all men.

You can find loafers in suede and leather materials. There are also several styles, including a tassel loafer, which is great for wearing to work, Gucci loafers, penny loafers, and more.

Penny and tassel loafers look great with linen trousers and a seersucker blazer; however, the suede works great with polo shirts and shorts, too – a great look if you are headed to the beach. No matter what you decide to wear these with, they will provide a sophisticated and cool look that you will love to wear.

Unlike the driving moc or boat shoe (which are also popular summer shoes for men), wearing a pair of socks with your loafers is widely accepted. If you plan to go to someone’s home where they encourage you to take off your shoes, loafers are a great option. This way, you can avoid walking around someone’s house with bare feet.

Boat Shoes

Considered a preppy option, the boat shoe is one of the most well-known and commonly seen casual shoes during the summer months for men. These shoes were originally designed as a type of practical footwear for sailing. In fact, they became a staple piece of attire in the wealthier communities in the Northeastern beach region before they made their way further across the U.S. Now they can be seen being worn by men around the world.

Today, you can see boat shoes on men everywhere in summer. They are acceptable to wear at the beach, with casual attire, and even with some business attire.

Usually, boat shoes are worn without socks and are made of canvas, suede, or leather. They also feature a non-slip sole and unique lacing system. If you are looking for a casual and comfortable shoe option for your summer wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with some stylish boat shoes.

Driving Mocs

These are a moccasin-style shoe that is not actually a traditional moccasin. Instead, it is a newer derivation and something that has become popular in recent years. In the past, these shoes were slipped on in cars to help keep the interior of the vehicle clean and dirt-free. Now they are a popular summer shoe for men across the country.

As you can see, there are a lot of options when it comes to stylish shoes for men. You do not have to simply grab a pair of sandals this summer – with the tips and information here, you are sure to have a variety of stylish shoes to choose from for your summer wardrobe this year.