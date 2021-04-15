french girl makeup is on the rise in 2021

French women are known for their minimalistic approach to life. Whether it’s their clothes or makeup, they like to keep it simple and elegant. Although there are a lot of makeup trends going on right now, with the pandemic at hand, some women are orbiting towards more natural looks. French girl makeup is becoming more and more popular around the world. For those who want to nail the French girls’ charm, we gathered some of their most beautiful minimalistic makeup looks. Flip through our list and get your makeup kit ready for spring!

Photo By @beautybyrola_/Instagram

The red lipstick is a trademark of French girl makeup looks. Choose brighter, vivid shades to make your lips stand out. You can add a touch of shimmery gold shade on your lids and extra mascara for a seductive gaze.