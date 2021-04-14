aurora nails are the prettiest manicure trend for spring

Nails represent an important detail of our looks. That’s why many ladies follow nail art trends and devote themselves to creating perfect manicures. If you’re curious about the biggest nail tart trend for this spring, you’ve come to the right place. Aurora nails are becoming an instant hit on Instagram and in real life. Nail salons are full of requests for this particular design, so we decided to pick the best ones for you. Scroll down to discover all the popular aurora nails you’d want to copy ASAP!

Photo By @nailsaloni_1117/Instagram

Choose different metallic nail polishes to create stunning aurora nails. The gleaming effect will make your fingertips stand out. Paint each nail in a different shade to give off a playful vibe.