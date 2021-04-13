the shift is the coolest spring haircut trend for bold gals

The seasonal shift brings an abundance of changes. Our makeup routine goes minimalistic, and our wardrobe reflects the beauty of nature. Yet, no one expected such a cool and fun trend to rise in the hair department. Perfectly named as ‘the shift, a new hairstyle is becoming a favorite among women of all ages. Short cuts are in for spring, and this one brings even more charm than the usual styles. Getting choppy layers on the top of your head might seem a bit drastic, but wait until you see the final result. To get you inspired, we gathered gorgeous visuals of the shift hair trend. Scroll down to discover your next spring-approved look!

Photo By @madeleineschoen/Instagram

The shift haircut has a unique effect on everyone. Despite the short length, this style can radiate both elegance and edginess. We love this simple, wispy take on the trend and recommend it for all the sophisticated boss babes.