these nature-inspired nails will give you major spring vibes

Spring is the most amazing time of the year. This season’s aesthetic is unmatched when it comes to lively colors and the mesmerizing blossom of nature. The beauty industry has embraced all the wonderfulness around us through a new nail trend. Nature-inspired nails are the latest obsession among the Insta cool girls and celebrities. If you want to add a spring vibe to your look, this is the trend you need to go for. For further inspiration, we gathered some lovely nature-inspired nail designs. Scroll down and choose your favorite!

Photo By @sammimay.beauty/Instagram

Show off your feminine side with gorgeous nature-inspired nails. This captivating neutral design will add elegance to your style. Choose lively colors for the flowers and branches to create a mesmerizing effect.