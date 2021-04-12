These Hairstyles Will Make You Look Younger and Youthful Instantly

It’s no secret that the right styling can do wonders, especially when we’re talking about hair. Women can take years off their faces by just choosing the right cut and style. Whether you follow current trends or prefer all-time classic hairstyles, there are quite a few wonderful looks that will give you a youthful appearance. If you want to try hairstyles that will make you look younger, take a look at our list below. From pigtails and space buns to ultra-fun accessories, we’ve got all the inspo you need!

Photo By @hairwithlinda/Instagram

Spice up your look with face-framing braids. This cute trick is the perfect 90s throwback style that will accent your beautiful facial features. The hairstyle gives off playful vibes and is simple to recreate for any occasion.

