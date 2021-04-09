the bold spring color combinations fashionistas are embracing

A single scroll through Instagram will tell you it’s all about the vibrant hues! While some decide to keep things simple, many fashionistas like to experiment and pair different bright colors. If you want to learn how to wear different spring color combinations like a pro, we got you covered. Flip through our list of visuals to discover the best color combos for the season!

Pastel Mix of Pink & Yellow

Photo By @oliviaandalice/Instagram

Pink shades are a hot trend this season and this palette looks even better when paired with yellow accents. This pastel mix is one of the prettiest spring color combinations that can energize your look.