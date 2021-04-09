Elegant Matte Makeup Looks for Every Occasion

Before the pandemic, we waited for special occasions and big events to go full glam. If there’s one thing we learned so far it’s that life is meant to be enjoyed – and so is your makeup kit! Spice up your mundane activities or impress everyone at work with beautiful matte makeup looks. You can experiment with bright colors without losing your classy vibe. If you need some inspo, here are some outstandingly gorgeous matte makeup looks you’ll want to recreate ASAP.

elegant matte makeup looks for every occasion
Photo By @kapkapmakeup_bykasia/Instagram

Add a dose of romance to your look with this gorgeous smokey eyes. Mix matte pink and black shades to create a seamless smokey effect. Put on a matte pink lipstick and a little blush to complete the look.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.