Statement Smokey Eye is The Next Big 2021 Makeup Trend

When discussing classic makeup looks, smokey eyes come on top of each list. While this look has differed through many seasons, it is still perceived as one of the most sophisticated choices for classy ladies. This spring, we’re seeing a rise in the popularity of statement smokey eye makeup like never before. Women are showing up as their boldest selves covered in darkey eyeshadows and we love it! If you want to learn how to embrace this trend, we’ve got all the inspo you need. Search through our list of statement smokey eye makeup ideas and take your pick for your next special occasion!

Photo By @mollyjacksmakeup/Instagram

Show off your inner diva with all-black statement smokey eye makeup. It’s one of the boldest makeup looks that gives off an edgy vibe. Finish off with a yellow tint around the eyes and matte black lipstick for a striking appearance.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.