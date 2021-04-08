How the World’s Fashion Capitals are Planning their Post-Pandemic Activities

The fashion industry seems to be one of the most flexible business sectors on the global market. Even during the pandemic it has shown a peculiar ability to modulate their activities according with the contingency of the moment.

Fashion shows and special events have been carried out throughout the whole last year, under the banner of a sort of palingenesis: in other words, all the great fashion brands have taken the pandemic as the event that pushed them to re-conceive their own parameters (especially in terms of production) and reconfigure the whole business. According to their words, once the Covid-19 emergency will be over, we should be able to see a different fashion industry: more sustainable, more affordable, more aware of what’s going on around the world and closer to the public.

Everybody knows that fashion is something that revolves around a few big events and a complex galaxy of smaller ones. Among the big events, we can consider, in the first instance, the most important fashion weeks located all around the world. London , Milan, Paris and New York are the most renowned and traditional ones, but in more recent years, they have been joined by other happenings, such as Dubai, Vancouver, Tokyo and Shanghai. All of them have suffered from the Covid restrictions imposed by national governments: so they tried to make ends meet by going online, suggesting a reliable alternative to classical fashion show. Maybe this will not be the future of modeling, but in the last months it sounded like something different from a mere “remedy” to an emergency situation. Nevertheless, the short-term goal for the whole business is making a memorable comeback with live shows, whenever (and wherever) it will be possible by the next seasons. Therefore, the greater efforts put in by the fashion brands are aimed to prepare the ground for this. In which way?

If there’s one thing that all the fashion business operators have learned from the latest months, it is the importance of communication. To become more and more pervasive, fashion has to start to communicate in a more immediate and less formal way: so, the choice of an appropriate lexicon is apical to get closer and closer to the people. Besides that, fashion has to reach every single country, trying to become comprehensible by every single local communities. This is the reason why, for example, a lot of New York translation services have been involved in the last fashion week located in the Big Apple, that has taken place between February 14 and 17: they have been commissioned to provide a professional translation to all the interested media, involving at least a dozen of foreign languages, in order to reach every corner of the world. Which means a sort of Copernican revolution for one of the most self-referential events of the entire business sector.

So, apparently communication seems to occupy one of the key roles in the upcoming renewed fashion industry. The mid-term goal is to restore the same business volume of the pre-pandemic era within a period of three-four years: will it be real glory?