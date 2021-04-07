Fashionista-Approved Ways to Style Your Denim Jacket For Transitional Weather

Spring weather can be fickle, which is why having an extra layer always comes in handy. A light jacket is a great choice and it can be used as a stylish finishing touch to any outfit. Denim jackets, in particular, have been a staple in almost everyone’s transitional wardrobe. There are numerous ways to style your denim jacket. We put together some of the best tips and tricks on how to pull off the best looks. Below, you’ll find many gorgeous visuals that will get you inspired.

Photo By @taramays25/Instagram

Choose a full denim outfit in a bright orange color for a cute spring look. Match your denim jacket with your boyfriend jeans and transform yourself into a photo-ready street style icon.