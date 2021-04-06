the zebra print trend rules the spring season - here’s how to pull off chic zebra outfits

The spring season brought a whole new set of exciting trends. From floral to checkered, all kinds of prints have taken over the fashion industry. Lately, there’s a new rising star on the list that leaves everyone in awe: the zebra print trend. Animal prints aren’t exactly a new thing but zebra outfits have always been less popular – until now. Insta cool girls are embracing this look and sporting gorgeous zebra pieces in several chic ways. If you want to learn how to wear zebra outfits like a pro, check out our gallery for some inspiring visuals.

Photo By @oliviaandalice/Instagram

A safe way to embrace the zebra print trend is with accessories. Opt for a chic zebra bag or extravagant hat to enrich your everyday look. Since black and white are neutral colors you can combine them with more vibrant pieces.