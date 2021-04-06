discover the prettiest red hair colors for spring

Vibrant colors are this season’s biggest obsession, especially when it comes to our hair. It seems that everyone is willing to switch their current color to something bolder. And what could be more out-standing than red hair? This hue has quickly become the hit of the season, as more and more ladies choose red hair colors for spring. If you’re thinking about a color change, our list will be worth looking at. Below, you’ll find the most gorgeous red hair colors that will instantly transform your look.

Photo By @andziathere/Instagram

Choose a full-color auburn dye job for a fierce look this season. This combination of red and ginger tones with a golden finish will make your strands glow and capture the attention of everyone around you.