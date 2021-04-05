the prettiest aries tattoos to honor your zodiac sign

As we are entering spring, the Aries season begins. As a fire sign, we can safely say Aries ladies are among the most passionate groups of people you can ever meet. They are often misunderstood as rude or vain when, in fact, they just know what they want and go for it unapologetically. If you’re born in this sign and can’t decide how to mark your birthday this year, we recommend getting inked. Tattoos are becoming the most popular form of self-expression these days, so why not make a design that shows your personality? Aries tattoos can be particularly stunning, so we decided to round up the most creative designs for you. Scroll down to get inspired and choose your birthday present ahead of time!

Photo By @hybridink.helsinki/Instagram

Aries ladies aren’t afraid to take charge, which explains why their astrological symbol is the ram. Because this design is minimalistic and small, you can get your tattoo on any part of your body.