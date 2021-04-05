go green - fashionista-approved ways to embrace the green outfits trend

Offen in life, fashion takes inspiration from nature and that’s the case this spring. As usual, floral prints have become an instant hit, but no one expected this up-and-coming trend. If you haven’t noticed yet, Insta cool girls are sporting green outfits for any occasion. This color has taken over the fashion world by storm and monochrome combinations are quickly becoming more and more popular. If you want to learn how to style green pieces like a pro, you’ve come to the right place. Get inspired by the most gorgeous green outfits below and transform your look for spring!

Photo By @romydfonsexa/Instagram

Elevate your look this season with green pieces in different shades. This outfit is very playful and gives off a casual vibe. You can even match your bag and accessories to stand out.