the green eye makeup trend is here to energize your spring days

As the nature around us wakes up, we’re inspired to embrace every hue it represents. Green is the dominant color all through the spring season and makeup enthusiasts are obsessed with it. Green eye makeup is the biggest hit of the season. From monochrome to vibrant multicolored lids, you can’t go wrong with green shades. If you want to learn how Insta-cool girls are pulling off this trend, scroll down for our gallery. We gathered the most beautiful green eye makeup looks that will energize your look in the sunny season.

Photo By @atarahmayhew/Instagram

Embrace the colors of spring with this stunning makeup look. Mix green, yellow and blue shades to create a halo effect on your lids. Finish off with subtle feline flicks and voluminous lashes for an enchanting appearance.