chic spring pedis that will get you ready for sandal season

As soon as spring comes around, we feel the need to spice things up. We upgrade our wardrobe as well as our makeup kits but often forget about a minor but important detail. Since sandals are this season’s most popular footwear, spring pedicure designs are in order! Insta cool girls are obsessed with bright colors, glitter, and hand-drawn designs, so the inspiration is endless. We gathered the most gorgeous and creative spring pedis that will give your toes a super cute look. Choose your favorite from our list and start wearing sandals with confidence!

Photo By @nail_ruru_/Instagram

Choose golden spring pedis to make your toes shine! Use a sheer base and add a gold line on top to recreate this cute design. It’s one of the most artistic spring pedis that will keep you sophisticated and stylish. Make your big toe the star of the show and add white nail polish to the rest for a stunning look. You can add iridescent details here and there as a chic finish.