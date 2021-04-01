attention nail junkies - green nails are in for spring

As nature turns green, this color dictates the latest trends. Everything green is in for spring, especially when we’re talking about nail art. If you’re reluctant to add green shades on your lids or opt for green clothing pieces, you can easily embrace this color through your manicures. Green manicures are super versatile. Still not convinced? Discover some of the most beautiful green nails that will give you a cool vibe.

Photo By @simplylovepolish/Instagram

Match a neutral base with green details for an elegant look. These marble green nails with a touch of gold foil are will get all eyes on your tips.