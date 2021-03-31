versatile ultra-chic trainer outfits that will keep you comfy & stylish

High heels are perfect for our look, but hell for our feet. Since the occasions that require us to wear stilettos and sandals during this pandemic are close to none, trainers are becoming the new go-to footwear. They’re incredibly versatile and they will keep you comfortable all day long. Our Insta feed is full of trainer outfits and we decided to create a gallery of the most stylish ones. If you need some inspiration, scroll down to discover how you can finish off any outfit with the right pair of trainers.

Photo By @dorica505/Instagram

Classic black Converse trainers are among our favorite styles that go with literally anything. Transform yourself into a street-style icon by combining them with a black faux leather blazer and a pair of chic leggings.