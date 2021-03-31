French Outfits That Will Immediately Elevate Your Style

French Outfits That Will Immediately Elevate Your Style

There’s a good reason Paris is considered one of the fashion capitals of the world. Each street is a runway of its own and all the French women have something in common: minimalism. While most of us tend to think over and over about each outfit, they prefer to keep things simple. If you admire their classy style and want to learn a few tips for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. We gathered the most beautiful French outfits from our favorite Insta cool girls. Flip through our list to learn how you can adopt their minimalistic aesthetic.

french outfits that will immediately elevate your style
Photo By @laura_eguizabal/Instagram

Nothing beats a classy black and white combo. A monochrome blazer and a pair of pants will make you look both fashionable and sophisticated for work and beyond. You can still add a pop of color through accessories or your footwear.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.