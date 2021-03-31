french outfits that will immediately elevate your style

There’s a good reason Paris is considered one of the fashion capitals of the world. Each street is a runway of its own and all the French women have something in common: minimalism. While most of us tend to think over and over about each outfit, they prefer to keep things simple. If you admire their classy style and want to learn a few tips for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. We gathered the most beautiful French outfits from our favorite Insta cool girls. Flip through our list to learn how you can adopt their minimalistic aesthetic.

Photo By @laura_eguizabal/Instagram

Nothing beats a classy black and white combo. A monochrome blazer and a pair of pants will make you look both fashionable and sophisticated for work and beyond. You can still add a pop of color through accessories or your footwear.