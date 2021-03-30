try some of these mesmerizing smoky gold hair colors for spring

Bright hues and beachy highlights are all the rage this spring, but somewhere between the vibrant and natural-like hair, lies a perfectly elegant choice for spring. By now, you might have noticed it somewhere on your Insta feed- smokey gold hair is the new hit for ladies who want a sophisticated yet distinctive look. This color is super easy to customize and even easier to wear. If you’re ready for change, we recommend flipping through our gorgeous list of visuals. Take a look at our gallery of smoky gold hair colors for spring and take your pick for the next trip to the salon!

Photo By @beautypestinc/Instagram

The balayage technique is the perfect choice for this dye job. Use multiple blond, gold, and light brown tones to give your strands a dimensional look. It’s one of the most mesmerizing smoky gold hair colors for spring that will give your hair a healthy glow.