Top Tips to Craft a Successful Facebook Post

It’s a rare social media user who doesn’t want to boost their performance and engagement rates on their favorite platforms. There are many tricks and tips that help influencers garner more attention from target audience and score coveted likes. And one of the most popular and useful recommendations is posting consistently.

Indeed, if you want to keep your subscribers engaged, you need to provide them with useful or entertaining content on a regular basis. Your posts should not merely reflect your opinion or amuse your audience. Take care to imbue them with meaning, emotions, and feelings, especially if you’re posting on Facebook. Below are some simple tips that can help you create more effective and attention-worthy posts on Facebook and become a more powerful influencer.

Make Your Visuals Stand Out

No matter the intrinsic value or social importance of your post, a vast majority of social media users tend to pay attention to conspicuous visuals, which make posts stand out from the crowd.

You can spruce your post up with attractive GIFs, fun animations, or short video clips that can help you render the depth of your message. You may want to use dedicated software that can help you not only make a Facebook post from scratch but also customize it with fun animations and effects.

To get the most out of your visuals, make sure to tweak default Facebook settings so that you can upload photos in high quality. You also want to check Facebook specs to learn how to choose the right format size and post type to get maximum attention from your target audience.

Don’t forget to test your posts and images on various platforms to make sure they are easily accessible and visually appealing to both mobile and desktop users. Ensure that your text is legible and your images can actually pop. To that end, you may want to use contrasting colors, unique fonts, and custom photos.

Don’t Write Too Much

Even if you’re creating a topical post and aim to highlight numerous aspects in it, try your best to keep it succinct. There is always a way to express your opinion and emotions in a concise way, you just need to figure out what main points you want to convey to your readers. And though this rule no longer applies, try your best not to use more than 20% text in your posts, especially promoted ones. Verbosity isn’t something readers tolerate and thus are not conducive to success of your posts.

You also want to refrain from using business jargon and overly promotional language in your posts. If you aim to advertise a certain product or invite your customers to an upcoming event, use plain and understandable language. Not only will this help you garner more public interest, but also ingratiate yourself with the omniscient Facebook algorithm.

Include a Clear Call to Action

A post that doesn’t contain a powerful call-to-action is akin to a pie without the filling. It’s insipid, dull, and meaningless.

So, once you manage to grab your readers’ attention with your post, you need to make it clear what next steps are expected of them. This is commonly known as a Call to Action Do you want your readers to sign a particular petition or subscribe to your YouTube channel? Or maybe you want to ask your subscribers to visit your new website or attend an upcoming sales event? No matter the topic or type of your post, include a clear Call to Action and make sure it stands out from the rest of your post. If you’re creating a promotional post, consider highlighting your call to action in a contrasting color and using a unique font.

Tailor Your Post to Target Audience’s Needs

It’s your target audience that you should keep in mind when crafting your post. If they are teenagers you want to target with your post, make sure to use the proper language and touch upon the topics that are close to this demographic. You may also use bold color palettes and fonts to capture their attention.

Also, consider the gender and interests of your audience. If your Facebook audience is mostly male, it may make more sense for you to showcase your men’s clothing line versus women’s.

Timing is another crucial parameter you should factor in. Identify when your audience is usually online. You want to post your content when your subscribers are most likely to engage with it. If your audience is largely based in a specific time zone, you’ll want to adjust accordingly.