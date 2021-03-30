chic spring outfits you can recreate with classic pieces you already have in your wardrobe

At some point in our lives (more likely every week!), we’ve all faced a full closet and decided we’ve got nothing to wear. While you might feel like you need more clothes, the simple truth is you probably lack inspiration. Most of us have a wardrobe full of classic pieces ready to be mixed and matched and we just need the right mindset to put them to good use. If you are in dire need to have your creative spirit lifted, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up the most beautiful spring outfits with basic pieces that anyone can recreate. Scroll down for some simple styling tricks that will transform you into a top-notch fashionista.

Photo By @dorica505/Instagram

White shirt dresses were among the most popular basic pieces for the past two seasons, and our guess is you probably own at least one. Style it with a chic belt and high-knee bots and you’ve got a stylish spring outfit you can wear anywhere.