the boldest balayage hair colors to update your look for spring

A sunkissed balayage will last you a long time, but there’s something incredibly alluring about bright hair colors. Many ladies are throwing caution to the wind and dyeing their hair in unnatural shades in the most stunning ways possible. If you’re worried about regular touchups, colorists have found a great way to help you overcome your fears. Both colorful and low-maintenance – bold balayage is the hit of the season! For the ladies who want to switch up their look, we gathered the boldest balayage hair colors that will make you stand out. Flip through our list and choose your next makeover!

Photo By @hairbysassycassy/Instagram

Refresh your look for spring with this stunning multicolored dye job. Paint each strand in multiple shades to create a beautiful transition of color. Ask your colorist to mix both light and dark hues for a catchy contrast.