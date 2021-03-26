these floral nail designs are perfect for spring

Trees are blossoming and birds are singing – yes, spring is finally here and we can’t contain our excitement. Nature embraces all the vibrant hues and you can do the same. Floral prints in particular are the biggest hit this season whether it’s on our clothes or our nails. For the ladies who appreciate creative nail art, we sourced the internet for the most beautiful floral nail designs. Below, you’ll find some major nail art inspiration for spring!

Photo By @_lavendergrce/Instagram

Opt for neutral nails with gorgeous floral details. Use matte nail polish as a base and decorate with bright colors. It’s one of the most sophisticated floral nail designs, perfect for elegant ladies.