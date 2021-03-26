it’s all about statement-making prints this spring

Vibrant hues are more popular than ever and surely, our need for post-pandemic excitement has been somewhat satisfied. Still, celebs and Insta cool girls have decided to take things to the next step and thus a wonderful trend is born! Colorful prints are becoming the new obsession of fashionable ladies and these designs can instantly elevate any outfit. If you’re a fan of floral, geometric, or animal prints, you can easily hop on this trend. For the ladies who need some guidance on how to pull off statement prints for spring, we got you covered. Scroll down for the most stylish outfits with prints that will get you inspired!

Photo By @elenagiadaa/Instagram

Spice up any ordinary daytime outfit with a colorful vest for a charming look. It’s one of the simplest ways to embrace prints for spring that will instantly make you more noticeable.