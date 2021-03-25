try these neon makeup ideas to spice up your boring pandemic days

From bold hair colors to clothing pieces in vibrant hues, our need for excitement has never been so high. After a year-long pandemic, who can blame us? Women are embracing new and extravagant trends in every part of their lives, and makeup isn’t an exception. If you want to shake up your pandemic boredom, neon makeup is the perfect choice for spring. These bright shades will spice up your look and accent your eyes. Scroll down to discover gorgeous neon makeup ideas anyone can pull off.

Photo By @rebeccacapelmakeup/Instagram

Opt for a soft glam with neon green eyes. You can add a red accent on your lower lids for an edgy vibe.