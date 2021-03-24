The Prettiest Blue Hair Color Ideas for a Bold Look This Spring

Vibrant hues are the biggest hit this spring! After being stuck in quarantine for so long, we all need a little excitement in our look. Thus, ladies are making a bold move and coloring their hair blue. If you haven’t noticed yet, blue dye jobs are taking over Instagram and even celebrities are embracing them in many creative ways. For the adventurous ladies, who want to try something new, blue hair color is a perfect way to stand out this spring. Scroll down for some major hair inspo and pin your favorite looks!

Photo By @wellapro_anz/Instagram

Brighten your look with a glamorous blue shade. This dreamy full-color dye job takes inspiration from the mystic depths of the ocean. Copy this color for an enchanting appearance this spring.

