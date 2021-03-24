Pandemic Boredom Is Taking Over? Try These Bold Hair Colors to Spice up Your Social Distancing

Pandemic Boredom Is Taking Over You? Try These Bold Hair Colors to Spice up Your Social Distancing Days
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Have you ever seen so many bold hair colors in one place? Ladies are obsessing over vibrant hues this spring. Our Insta feeds are overflowing with creative ideas anyone can pull off. If you’re itching for a color change and need inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. We gathered the most stunning dye jobs that will instantly break out your pandemic boredom. Flip through our gallery and find your next look! 

pandemic boredom Is taking over you
Photo By @steph.p.hair/Instagram

Add a mysterious vibe to your appearance with deep, contrasting shades. Choose two bold hair colors and create a gorgeous balayage on each side. This captivating dye job will make you stand out.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.